Wilson was added to the Packers' injury report Saturday due to an illness, and he is now listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The illness is a new issue for Wilson, as he wasn't listed on the Packers' injury report during Week 15 prep. He has served as the Packers' primary backup running back for Josh Jacobs this season, and the latter is working through increased swelling in his knee that also has him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest. The Packers reinforced their backfield depth Saturday by elevating Pierre Strong from the practice squad, and if one or both of Jacobs and Wilson were to be sidelined for Week 15, then Strong and Chris Brooks would be in line for increased roles on offense against Denver.