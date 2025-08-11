Wilson (knee) is participating in practice Monday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Wilson and fellow backup running back MarShawn Lloyd (groin) are both back at practice Monday after having missed Green Bay's preseason opener against the Jets. The two are competing for backfield standing behind workhorse starter Josh Jacobs, with Chris Brooks also in the mix as a reserve option. Wilson could get a chance to log preseason action on the road against the Colts on Saturday.