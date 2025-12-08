Wilson had three carries for 10 yards in Sunday's 28-21 victory over the Bears. He also returned two kickoffs for 55 yards in the game.

It was not long ago that Wilson racked up 12 touches against the Giants and a whopping 30 touches against the Giants with starting running back Josh Jacobs exiting the first contest due to injury and sitting out the second one altogether, but Jacobs handled the bulk of the backfield work in his Week 13 return, and he did the same Sunday. With Jacobs healthy and the Packers potentially playing must-win games the rest of the way, it's looking like Jacobs will be the bell cow while Wilson spells the starter as needed.