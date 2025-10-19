Jacobs (illness/calf) is listed as active Sunday at Arizona, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness, but despite the Packers tacking on a calf injury on Friday's practice report, he logged a full session to end Week 7 prep. A questionable designation for Jacobs ensued before Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday evening that the running was a "true game-time decision." Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Jacobs completed a pregame workout Sunday, after which uncertainty surrounding his availability was extinguished. However, it's unknown if Jacobs will be able to take on his normal 22.6 touches per game. If Jacobs yields some of those reps to the rest of Green Bay's backfield, Emanuel Wilson likely will be the biggest beneficiary, with Chris Brooks also on hand for work.