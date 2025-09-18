Jacobs (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jacobs has operated with a cap on his reps so far during Week 3 prep, giving him just one more opportunity to handle every practice rep Friday before the Packers potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest in Cleveland. With TE Tucker Kraft injuring his left knee at Thursday's session, Jacobs may see an increased role in Green Bay's passing game after recording just one target through two weeks of the season.