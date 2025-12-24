Jacobs (knee/ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs has been playing through lingering knee and ankle injuries since Week 11 at the Giants, with his most recent outing this past Saturday in Chicago resulting in 14 touches for 48 yards from scrimmage on a 39 percent snap share. He also logged just two plays on offense after his lost fumble in the third quarter, which resulted in No. 2 RB Emanuel Wilson turning 14 carries into 82 yards on 46 percent of the snaps. Wilson would stand to benefit again Saturday against the Ravens if Jacobs is inhibited or even sidelined for that contest.