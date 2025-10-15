Jacobs was limited in practice Wednesday due to an illness.

After a somewhat slow start to the season, Jacobs has been making the most of his workload over the last two games, combining for 307 yards from scrimmage and four rushing TDs on 49 touches. As the Packers kick off Week 7 prep, he's dealing with an ailment, but his ability to practice in some capacity Wednesday indicates he isn't in much danger of missing Sunday's contest at Arizona, In the end, Jacobs will have two more chances to get back to all activity ahead of the weekend.