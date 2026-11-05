Jacobs doesn't anticipate missing any additional game action due to the release of additional allegations of physical and verbal abuse against him, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

"With all the evidence that we have and that they have at this point, it's not one of those things where I'm sitting back on my hands like, 'OK, am I going to play this week?'" Jacobs said. "I'm not worried about feeling like I'm going to miss any more time than I already have." Jacobs spent the first six weeks of the season on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Those six absences would count toward any suspension the NFL hands down to Jacobs in connection with the league's investigation into his possible violations of the league's personal conduct policy.