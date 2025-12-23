Head coach Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs (knee) will be a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs shed his questionable tag and was cleared to play through his nagging knee injury in this past Saturday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears, but the Packers ended up managing his playing time more carefully than usual. Though Jacobs still earned 14 touches (accounting for 48 yards), Emanuel Wilson saw equal usage (14 carries for 82 yards) and outsnapped the former 33-28. On a positive note, Jacobs emerged from the game without any setbacks, which is supported by his presence on the field to kick off Week 17 prep. Jacobs will still have his reps managed Wednesday, but his limited session marks a step forward from his participation from last week, when he didn't practice in any fashion leading up to the matchup with the Bears. Jacobs should be ready to handle a heavier workload this Saturday versus the Ravens, barring any renewed soreness with his knee leading up to the contest.