Jacobs (knee/ankle) is listed as active Saturday at Chicago, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs didn't practice at all this week due to the knee injury that's been lingering since Week 11 and also an ankle issue, which combined to leave him questionable for Week 16 action. Following a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that Jacobs was expected to suit up Saturday, the running back will be available to the Packers offense for a fourth straight game since suffering the initial health concern. In the first three, Jacobs handled more than a 50 percent snap share on each occasion and tallied 54 touches for 275 yards from scrimmage and three total TDs. Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks (chest) also are on hand for RB reps this weekend.