The Steelers are expected to trade Johnson to the Packers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Johnson thus will get a fresh start in Green Bay after the third-round investment made in him last year didn't pan out in Pittsburgh. Working behind Jaylen Warren and Kenny Gainwell in 2025, Johnson turned 28 carries into just 69 yards (2.5 YPC) and no touchdowns while hauling in one of two targets for nine yards in 10 regular-season appearances as a rookie. Johnson will join a Green Bay backfield led by Josh Jacobs (groin) and backed up by MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks.