Packers' Kristian Welch: Active vs. Broncos
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Welch (concussion) will play in Green Bay's matchup against Denver on Sunday, Mike Spofford reports.
Welch has cleared the league's concussion protocol after sustaining one during the Week 14 win over the Bears. The 27-year-old should continue to contribute on special teams versus the Broncos.
