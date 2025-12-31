Willis (right shoulder/hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

During the open portion of Wednesday's session, Willis didn't throw, unlike No. 1 QB Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion) and practice-squad members Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Love ended up logging his first full practice since he suffered a head injury Week 16 in Chicago, and while he remains in the concussion protocol, per coach Matt LaFleur, he told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic at the same time that some starters won't play Sunday at Minnesota. Who will be under center for the Packers this weekend remains to be seen, but with the team locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC side of the postseason, LaFleur may err on the side of caution with Love and even Willis to prioritize health for the wild-card round.