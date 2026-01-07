Willis (right shoulder/hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Willis was inactive for the Packers' Week 18 loss to the Vikings while he managed his pair of injuries, but head coach Matt LaFleur said prior to Tuesday's practice that he expects the fourth-year quarterback to be available for Saturday's wild-card game against the Bears, per Ryan Wood of USA Today. However, after starting in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Ravens, Willis will return to a backup role after LaFleur confirmed that Jordan Love would return to the starting role as Green Bay opens its postseason. As such, Willis will have two more chances to upgrade his activity level at practice and avoid taking a designation into Saturday. Desmond Ridder is also available as a third option at quarterback for the Packers, while the team cut Clayton Tune after his Week 18 spot start.