Both Willis and No. 1 QB Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion) are questionable for Week 17 action. Willis himself is dealing with a right shoulder issue in the wake of his spot duty this past Saturday in Chicago in which he entered after Love suffered a head injury, but the former also missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness before returning in a limited capacity Thursday. If Love isn't able to make it through league protocol by Saturday evening, Willis seemingly will attempt to tough it out as the Packers seek to clinch a playoff berth.