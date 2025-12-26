Willis (right shoulder/illness) is in line to start Saturday's game versus the Ravens with Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion) expected to be sidelined, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Love wasn't able to progress beyond a limited participant during Week 17 prep as he recovers from the concussion that he sustained last Saturday at Chicago. With clearance from an independent neurologist seemingly not happening before Saturday's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Packers will turn to Willis under center. Willis is dealing with a right shoulder injury himself and also sat out Wednesday's practice due to an illness, which have combined to leave him questionable ahead of the weekend. Willis' status will be clarified about 90 minutes before the aforementioned kickoff.