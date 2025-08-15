Willis is positioned to start Saturday's preseason game against the Colts with Jordan Love (thumb) recovering from surgery undergone to address a ligament injury, Jacob Slinkman of SI reports.

Willis' growth as he enters Year 2 in coach Matt LaFleur's scheme will be interesting to monitor, especially after he managed to impress with two early-season wins when called upon to step up under center in 2024 (one of which came Week 2 versus Indianapolis). He'll be tasked with overcoming injuries to the wide receiver corps during Saturday's exhibition tilt, however, with Jayden Reed (foot), Romeo Doubs (back) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) all having missed practice Thursday. The Packers expect Love to resume practicing next week, and the team hasn't expressed any concerns about his status for Week 1.