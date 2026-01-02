Packers' Malik Willis: Still limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Willis (right shoulder/hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Willis maintained his activity level from Wednesday's session as he tends to the right shoulder injury that he aggravated this past Saturday against the Ravens. Even if he's able to enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's game at Minnesota, he doesn't have a chance to start, as coach Matt LaFleur announced Thursday that Clayton Tune will get the Week 18 nod, while Jordan Love cleared concussion protocol.
