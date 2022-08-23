Crosby (knee) "has started kicking," according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
The report did not provide any other details regarding Crosby's progress in his recovery from an offseason offseason knee procedure, but it does at least signal that things are moving in the right direction. It's not yet known if Crosby will be ready for Week 1, but he should at least have a shot to take the field. If he does not, Ramiz Ahmed is the front-runner to handle the duties instead.
