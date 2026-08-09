Packers' Matthew Golden: Working through toe issue

Golden did not practice Sunday due to a toe injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The 2025 first-rounder can be considered day-to-day due to his toe issue, though it wouldn't be surprising if he were held out of Thursday's preseason opener against Pittsburgh. Golden is coming off an underwhelming rookie season but has generated some positive buzz in training camp, including Saturday night's training camp practice, per Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. Golden is pencilled in as the Packers' WR3 behind Christian Watson and Jayden Reed (ankle), with Savion Williams, Bo Melton and Skyy Moore all in the mix for rotational reps.