Packers' Micah Parsons: Ready for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parsons (back) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV reports.
Parsons was limited at practice throughout the week, including Friday's session, but he now is all set to be active for Sunday Night Football versus his former team in Dallas. The defensive lineman has registered five total tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, over the first three games of the year.
More News
-
Packers' Micah Parsons: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Packers' Micah Parsons: Limited to open week•
-
Packers' Micah Parsons: Sees increased work vs. Washington•
-
Packers' Micah Parsons: Suiting up again•
-
Packers' Micah Parsons: Status in question for Week 2•
-
Packers' Micah Parsons: Limited listing Monday•