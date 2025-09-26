Parsons (back) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV reports.

Parsons was limited at practice throughout the week, including Friday's session, but he now is all set to be active for Sunday Night Football versus his former team in Dallas. The defensive lineman has registered five total tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, over the first three games of the year.