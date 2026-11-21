Parsons (knee) is expected to participate in all three practice sessions during Week 12 prep ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rams, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Parsons is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee that he sustained in December of 2025. He's been limited in practice since being designated to return from injured reserve Nov. 4, and a full session over the coming days should be enough for Parsons to make his 2026 debut. He will likely operate under a snap count once he's cleared to return, but his availability would also impact the workload of both Lukas Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell.