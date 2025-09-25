Kraft (knee/elbow) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Kraft tweaked his knee at practice last Thursday but was able to gut through it this past Sunday in Cleveland, logging 88 percent of the offensive snaps, running a route 67 percent of the time and turning four targets into three catches for 29 yards. So far during Week 4 prep, the third-year TE has operated with a cap on his reps and also has been donning a sleeve on his right leg. Speaking of last week's health scare, Kraft told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that his knee "got extended in a weird way" while blocking. Kraft will have one more chance to get back to a full practice this week, and Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he has a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to the Cowboys.