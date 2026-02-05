Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday that the team has already "been in contact" with Kraft (ACL) regarding a potential contract extension, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Kraft said mid-January that he is already ahead of schedule from his recovery from a right ACL tear suffered early January and that he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 campaign. Across eight-regular season appearances prior to his knee injury in 2025, Kraft had emerged as Green Bay's leading receiver with a 32-489-6 line (44 targets), putting him on the trajectory not only for a career-best season, but also a high-end fantasy finish. The 25-year-old tight end is currently entering the final year of his rookie deal, but it appears the Packers may prioritize agreeing to terms on a long-term extension before then. Gutekunst noted that Kraft is "a really important part of this football team" and provides a positive impact "not only as a player but as a leader."