Coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Kraft (pectoral) will be sidelined until at least the start training camp, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.

LaFleur said Kraft and offensive lineman Zach Tom (pectoral) will both be out until at least the start of training camp, if not longer. The nature of Kraft's injury hasn't yet been disclosed, but he was spotted with his arm in a sling Tuesday and didn't practice. As a rookie, the 2023 third-round pick stepped up nicely in the wake of an injury to Luke Musgrave, also a 2023 draftee. He figures to handle a complementary role in Green Bay's tight end room when healthy.