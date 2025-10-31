Young (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Green Bay, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

He'll return to the starting job after missing just one game with a high-ankle sprain. Even if Young is back at full strength, he's looking at an uphill battle to post strong numbers for Week 9, playing behind an injury-riddled offensive line as a 12.5-point underdog against a top defense.