General manager Dan Morgan announced Tuesday that Carolina plans to exercise the 2027 team option on Young's contract this offseason, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Young's fifth-year option is projected to come in at around $26.5 million and will be fully guaranteed. While the Panthers' willingness to pick up the option represents some level of commitment to the 24-year-old signal-caller heading into his fourth NFL season, Young may need to make more dramatic strides in 2026 in order to land a long-term extension with Carolina. Young showed some modest improvement in Year 3, leading an 8-9 Panthers squad to its first NFC South title in a decade while directing six game-winning drives and completing 304 of 478 pass attempts for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go with 216 yards and two scores on 54 games over 16 starts during the regular season. Though his 63.6 percent completion rate was a career-best mark, his 6.3 yards per attempt matched his average from his 2024 season. Young might have instilled some additional confidence in his prospects heading into 2026 with a respectable showing against the heavily favored Rams in the wild-card round this past weekend, when he led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives and accounted for 288 yards (264 passing, 24 rushing) in a 34-31 loss.