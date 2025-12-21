Young completed 21 of 32 passes for 191 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding four rushes for 20 yards in the Panthers' 23-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Young turned in a relatively efficient effort in the grindy division win, and most important, he avoided any turnovers for the third straight game. The 2023 first overall pick connected with Tetairoa McMillan (22 yards) and Ja'Tavion Sanders (six yards) for his pair of scoring passes late in the second and third quarters, respectively, and he led a late seven-play, 43-yard drive that culminated in what would turn out to be the game-winning field goal. Young and the Panthers draw a tough Week 17 assignment, however, as the Seahawks drop in for a visit next Sunday afternoon.