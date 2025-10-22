Young (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Young attended Carolina's first session of Week 8 prep in uniform and without a walking boot for the high-ankle sprain that he suffered this past Sunday at the Jets. Coach Dave Canales told Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 after practice Wednesday that the team isn't ruling out Young for Sunday's game agains the Bills, instead calling the third-year quarterback "day-to-day." Typically, such an injury results in a multi-week absence, but it appears both Young and backup QB Andy Dalton remain in the mix to start Week 8.