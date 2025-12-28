Young completed 14 of 24 passes for 54 yards and an interception in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks. He added 27 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

The third-year QB was completely flummoxed through the air by the Seattle defense, setting a season low for passing yards, but Young salvaged some fantasy value with a 10-yard TD dash in the fourth quarter. Young will take a 21:10 TD:INT on the year, plus two rushing scores, into a Week 18 winner-take-all clash with the Buccaneers, with the NFC South title and a playoff spot on the line.