Anderson rushed seven times for 35 yards in Sunday's 16-8 win over the Cowboys.

Anderson played just 12 of 67 offensive snaps despite starting tailback Christian McCaffrey fumbling early on. It's clear McCaffrey will lead Carolina's rushing attack this season, with quarterback Cam Newton another dynamic runner himself. Knowing that, Anderson, a former starter with the Broncos, will likely have to settle for complementary touches with his new team. Although Anderson is especially useful in short-yard situations, fullback Alex Armah was called upon for a one-yard touchdown plunge late Sunday. That represented a missed opportunity for Anderson, but his pedigree and productivity should often make him the top alternative to McCaffrey and Newton on the ground.

