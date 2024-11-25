Hubbard rushed the ball 16 times for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs. He recorded one reception on five targets for two yards.

Hubbard was joined by Jonathon Brooks in the Carolina backfield for the first time this season, though it was hardly noticeable in the box score as he out-touched Brooks 17-2. The Chiefs' run defense has been among the best in the league throughout the campaign, so it's not particularly surprising that Hubbard struggled with his efficiency. However, he still managed a productive fantasy performance thanks to a one-yard plunge into the end zone and a subsequent two-point conversion with under two minutes remaining in the game. Brooks will likely become a bigger factor at some point late in the season, but Hubbard looks to have safe volume for the time being.