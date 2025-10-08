Hubbard (calf) didn't practice Wednesday.

Hubbard hasn't practiced since initially showing up on the Panthers' first Week 5 injury report last Wednesday due to a calf issue. On a positive note, he was seen working on the side this Wednesday, per David Newton of ESPN.com, so his health appears to be improving. In the end, though, Hubbard likely will need to mix into drills Thursday and/or Friday in order to have a chance to play Sunday against the Cowboys. With Hubbard out this past Sunday versus the Dolphins, fellow RB Rico Dowdle reeled off 206 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries to go with three catches (on four targets) for 28 yards.