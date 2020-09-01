Samuel has not been impressive throughout training camp, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Samuel got off to a hot start during the first week of team activities, but he evidently hasn't flashed since camp first began. Alexander notes that Samuel is dealing with a minor hamstring injury, something which could contribute to his lack of noise in camp even if it doesn't seem to have any chance of impacting his availability for the season opener Sept. 13. Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and there was speculation that the Panthers could shop him after signing Robby Anderson earlier this offseason. His performance in 2020 will no doubt be pivotal to his future with the team.