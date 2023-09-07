Chark (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Earlier Thursday, Chark told Steve Reed of the Associated Press that he feels good enough to play Sunday against the Falcons, but he acknowledged that any decision on his status will ultimately hinge on whether the Carolina medical staff wants him to rest up for another week to risk an aggravation of his hamstring injury. At this point, Chark may be trending toward sitting out Sunday, given that he's now been a non-participant in both of the Panthers' first two Week 1 practices. He'll have another chance to get back on the field Friday before the Panthers decide whether to give him a designation for Sunday's game.