Hurst, who is bouncing back from offseason sports hernia surgery, participated in Wednesday's minicamp practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Now that he's back on the field, Hurst -- who signed a three-year deal with the Panthers in March -- is slated to lead his new team's tight end corps following a 2022 campaign in which he caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two TDs in 13 games with the Bengals. As long as he can stay healthy, Hurst figures to serve as a key target for rookie QB Bryce Young, a context that could result in enough volume for the pass-catcher's fantasy stock to see an uptick in 2023.