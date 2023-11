Hurst (concussion) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hurst hasn't practiced since emerging with a concussion following the Panthers' loss at Chicago on Nov. 9. With just one more opportunity to mix into drills this week, he seems to be on the outside looking in to return to action Sunday at Tennessee. Hurst may be a candidate to be ruled out on the Panthers' final Week 12 injury report Friday.