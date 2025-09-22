Dowdle recorded 10 rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-0 win over the Falcons. He added one reception on one target for eight yards as well as one kick return for 21 yards.

The Panthers enjoyed a blowout win, though that doesn't appear to be the only reason for Dowdle's increased usage. He was the exclusive running back on a possession that began late in the fourth quarter, which accounted for half of his carries and his touchdown, but Chuba Hubbard returned to the game on the following possession. Hubbard is still the clear lead back in Carolina, but Dowdle has seen his touch total increase every week of the season.