Dowdle rushed nine times for 32 yards and caught his only target for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 42-13 loss to the Patriots.

The first-year Panther has now received double-digit touches in each of his last two games. Although Sunday's loss was a blowout, seven of Dowdle's 10 touches came in the first half while the game was still competitive, suggesting he's carved out a valuable role in Carolina's offense. However, he still worked behind Chuba Hubbard, who tallied 69 yards on 13 touches over 34 offensive snaps. Dowdle was also inefficient with the ball in his hands Sunday, averaging just 3.0 yards per touch. He's expected to continue serving as the Panthers' top reserve running back ahead of a Week 5 matchup against the Dolphins.