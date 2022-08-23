Marshall (hamstring) was limited at Tuesday's practice after returning Monday as a full participant, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
It might be a sign he's trying to come back from a hamstring strain too soon, but could also just be the team being cautious. Either way, the missed time has prevented Marshall from making his case for a top-three spot, though he's far from the only Carolina wideout that's been banged up this summer. Rashard Higgins, however, has been healthy, and he's arguably Marshall's biggest competition for playing time as the third receiver.
