Marshall caught two of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Saints.

Marshall actually led the Panthers in all major receiving categories, evidencing their struggles in the passing game. After being frozen out to begin his second campaign, the former second-round pick finished with 28 catches on 47 targets for 490 yards and one touchdown in 14 appearances. That production marked improvement from his rookie year, all the while dealing with a rotating cast of quarterbacks. Marshall will hope to retain his starting role behind DJ Moore in 2023, but as Carolina likely strives to increase its offensive upside, it wouldn't be surprising if Marshall's spot comes under competition prior to next season.