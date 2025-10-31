Panthers' Xavier Legette: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Legette (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Green Bay.
Legette returned to full participation Friday after missing practice Thursday. He should be ready for his usual starting role come Sunday, but production has been in short supply apart from a 9-92-1 outburst in Week 7 against the Jets.
