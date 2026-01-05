Maye completed 14 of 18 passes for 191 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed five times for 41 yards in the Patriots' 38-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Maye's final line underscores the fact he once again flashed elite efficiency as the Patriots closed out a standout regular season with their 14th victory, clinching the AFC's No. 2 seed in the process. New England's stellar backfield duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson stole plenty of the spotlight with three rushing touchdowns, although Stevenson was also n the receiving end of Maye's one scoring toss from 15 yards out midway through the third quarter. Maye closed out his second regulars season with a 72.0 percent completion rate, 4,394 passing yards, a 31:8 TD:INT and 450 rushing yards along with four additional scores across 17 games. The 2024 third overall pick will now prepare for his first postseason game, a home matchup against the Chargers in next weekend's wild-card round.