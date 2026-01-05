Patriots' Drake Maye: Highly efficient in Week 18 win
Maye completed 14 of 18 passes for 191 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed five times for 41 yards in the Patriots' 38-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
Maye's final line underscores the fact he once again flashed elite efficiency as the Patriots closed out a standout regular season with their 14th victory, clinching the AFC's No. 2 seed in the process. New England's stellar backfield duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson stole plenty of the spotlight with three rushing touchdowns, although Stevenson was also n the receiving end of Maye's one scoring toss from 15 yards out midway through the third quarter. Maye closed out his second regulars season with a 72.0 percent completion rate, 4,394 passing yards, a 31:8 TD:INT and 450 rushing yards along with four additional scores across 17 games. The 2024 third overall pick will now prepare for his first postseason game, a home matchup against the Chargers in next weekend's wild-card round.
