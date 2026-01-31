Maye (right shoulder/illness) is listed as questionable for Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 8.

With one week of Super Bowl prep in the books, Maye capped it with a missed practice Friday due to an illness, which followed back-to-back limited listings due to a right shoulder injury. The second issue mostly has been downplayed by coach Mike Vrabel and Maye himself, but his status still bears watching now that he's dealing with multiple health concerns. The Patriots won't post another injury report until next Wednesday, at which point Maye's availability for the final game of the season could have more clarity.