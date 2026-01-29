Landry (knee) was absent from Thursday's practice, Mike Kadlick of CLNSMedia.com reports.

The first-year Patriot missed the AFC Championship win over the Broncos due to a knee injury, and Thursday's DNP suggests he's still nursing the issue. Landry was one of New England's most productive edge rushers in 2025, recording 49 total tackles, including 8.5 sacks, and one forced fumble across 15 regular-season contests. He likely needs to practice in a limited capacity at some point over the next week in order to play in the Super Bowl matchup against the Seahawks on Feb. 8.