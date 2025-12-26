Henderson (concussion), who the Patriots list as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, was listed as a full practice participant Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Henderson, who left last Sunday's win over the Ravens in the second quarter after banging the back of his head on the ground while being tackled, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, while sporting a red (non-contact) jersey and remained listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate. Then Friday, the running back shed his non-contact jersey, which suggests that he continues to advance through the NFL's concussion protocol. In order to gain clearance to play this weekend, however, Henderson will need to be cleared by an independent neurological consultant, so unless the Patriots officially upgrade or downgrade him, fantasy managers may need to wait for confirmation of his Week 17 status until the team's inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Henderson ends up being ruled out, fellow RB Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line to pace New England's ground game against New York.