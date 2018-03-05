Raiders' Aldon Smith: Released by Oakland
Smith (suspension) was released by the Raiders on Monday
Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Smith is a suspect in an alleged domestic violence incident that took place over the weekend. Smith hasn't played in a game since 2015 due to repeat violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy.
