Raiders' Dylan Laube: Could see more work on offense
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laube finished Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers with two catches on as many targets for 17 yards and a solo tackle on special teams.
Both of Laube's catches came late in the second quarter while the Raiders attempted to put points on the board in a two-minute drill. Laube split his 24 snaps evenly between offense and special teams, but head coach Pete Carroll relayed Tuesday that the 2024 sixth-rounder could see more playing time on offense moving forward, per Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee. Laube is currently listed as the Raiders' RB3 behind rookie first-rounder Ashton Jeanty and Zamir White.
More News
-
Raiders' Dylan Laube: Underwhelming rookie campaign•
-
Raiders' Dylan Laube: Clear to suit up in Week 17•
-
Raiders' Dylan Laube: No practice Thursday due to illness•
-
Raiders' Dylan Laube: Still not involved on offense•
-
Raiders' Dylan Laube: Sticks to special teams Sunday•
-
Raiders' Dylan Laube: Big chance with two RBs doubtful•