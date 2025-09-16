Laube finished Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers with two catches on as many targets for 17 yards and a solo tackle on special teams.

Both of Laube's catches came late in the second quarter while the Raiders attempted to put points on the board in a two-minute drill. Laube split his 24 snaps evenly between offense and special teams, but head coach Pete Carroll relayed Tuesday that the 2024 sixth-rounder could see more playing time on offense moving forward, per Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee. Laube is currently listed as the Raiders' RB3 behind rookie first-rounder Ashton Jeanty and Zamir White.