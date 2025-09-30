Laube returned three kickoffs for 94 yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Bears.

Laube did not take a single offensive snap in the Raiders' Week 4 defeat, despite fellow running back Zamir White's healthy scratch designation. Instead, it was 33-year-old veteran Raheem Mostert toting the rock behind starter Ashton Jeanty, and this backfield pairing combined for 200 rushing yards on just 25 total carries. Laube figures to remain stuck primarily in a special teams role against the Colts in Week 5.