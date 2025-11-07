Smith suffered a quad contusion in Thursday's 10-7 loss to the Broncos, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Smith played through the injury for most of the fourth quarter, but he drew a questionable tag in the final minutes of the game and was spotted with his quad area wrapped on the bench. He'll now have 10 days to recover before a Week 11 matchup against the Cowboys, and there doesn't appear to be concern about his availability for that matchup for the time being.